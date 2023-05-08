Odisha: SLSWCA approves 11 projects with investment intents of Rs 2,840 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday approved 11 projects with investment intents of Rs 2,840 crore in its 117th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting under the chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority committee held today approved 11 industrial projects worth Rs 2840.73 crores that would generate 3721 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha. 9 of these proposals converted from the Companies that participated at Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 and showed investment intent in the state.

The state government is working relentlessly towards converting these investment intents into ground reality. Projects spread across diverse sectors like aluminium & aluminium downstream, steel& steel downstream, chemicals & plastics, food processing & packaging, textiles & apparel, tourism and renewable energy received approvals. The approved projects will be set up across various parts of the state including Bolangir, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh Districts.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of RCR Steel Works Private Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 896.98 crores. It proposes to set up a steel plant in Jamda, Mayurbhanj and is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 750 people in the state.

The committee also approved the expansion proposal of Utkal Alumina International Ltd at Rayagada district and Hindalco Industries Limited at Lapanga, Sambalpur, which promises cumulative investment of nearly INR 1000 crores and is expected to provide employment opportunities to over 500 people in and around of these districts.

The SLSWCA also approved the project proposal of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. to set up a resort at Somolo Island, Chilika Lake in the Ganjam District with an investment of Rs 228.45 Crores. This project is expected to further strengthen Odisha’s position in the Tourism Map of India.

In the chemicals sector, the committee gave a nod to a project, by Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. With an investment of Rs 303 crores, company proposes to set up a Manufacturing unit of 25000 MT Water Treatment Chemicals & 30000 MT Monomer and Polymers in Paradip, which will provide employment opportunities to over 150 people of Odisha.

In the textiles and apparel sector, Indian Stitches Private Limited is setting up a fabric processing plant with an investment of INR 100 crores, generating employment opportunities for over 1000 people in the state.

In the food processing sector, the project proposal of Taj SATs Ltd to set up food processing and packaging units in Khordha was approved. The project comes with an investment of Rs 51 Crores and potential employment for 200 people.

The detailed list of projects approved by SLSWCA is as follows:

