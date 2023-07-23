Odisha: Six arrested for making reels with gun on Naraj Hill Top

Cuttack: Barang Police in Odisha’s Cuttack district arrested as many as six persons while making reels with gun on Naraj Hill Top on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conduct a raid all of a sudden and arrested the six youths. Cops also seized a gun, two bikes including one numberless bike from their possessions.

Interrogation of the youth is underway to find out whether the gun they had was a duplicate gun or original. Besides, police is verifying the documents of the bikes seized from the spot.

Sources said that the youths will be arrested if they are unable to give satisfactory answers to the cops.

Earlier on July 17, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons for making reels on the railway track at Railway Station in Odisha’s Cuttack.