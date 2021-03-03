Mayurbhanj: Simlipal forest is burning and it is a matter of major concern. Mayurbhanj needs national and international media attention as the forests form an essential part of the forest coverage in Asia.

The tweets by the various Union Ministers have been taken into serious consideration by the Central Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar who has termed the forest fires as alarming.

Javadekar has also sought a report on the forest fire from the authorities concerned.

Locals have said that hundreds of hectares of forest land have been lost to the fire and wild life has been affected badly.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Odisha and Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) said that the department is on vigil round the clock in all five divisions.

All the points such as: Besarpani, Nirgida, Pitabata, Podadhia, Thakurmunda and Kendumundi are prone to forest fires and have been communicated by Forest Survey of India, Dehradun through satellites and are under constant round the clock vigil.

Various awareness drives are being conducted in the nearby villages to educate people about the disadvantages of lighting fires in forests and they are bein discouraged from doin so.