Karanjia: A large number of wild animals, left without food and water following the forest fire in Similipal Sanctuary have been heading towards villages, reports said.

Even as Similipal is under fire for weeks now, the firefighters are having a hard time dousing the flames. This has become a matter of concern for the locals. Adding to it, the fire has further spread to 93 other places inside the Similipal sanctuary.

As a result, animals are straying towards villages for help. Today, a deer that has strayed into the house of a local, Biju Maharana of Brunei Poshi village, was rescued by villagers and handed over to forest officials.

On the other hand, the villages around Similipal have been surrounded by smoke, causing problems in breathing for the locals.