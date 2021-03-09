Odisha Similipal Forest Fire Drives Animals Towards Villages

By KalingaTV Bureau
forest fire in similipal

Karanjia: A large number of wild animals, left without food and water following the forest fire in Similipal Sanctuary have been heading towards villages, reports said.

Even as Similipal is under fire for weeks now, the firefighters are having a hard time dousing the flames. This has become a matter of concern for the locals. Adding to it, the fire has further spread to 93 other places inside the Similipal sanctuary.

As a result, animals are straying towards villages for help. Today, a deer that has strayed into the house of a local, Biju Maharana of Brunei Poshi village, was rescued by villagers and handed over to forest officials.

On the other hand, the villages around Similipal have been surrounded by smoke, causing problems in breathing for the locals.

You might also like
State

Train-Car Collision In Odisha, Youth Critical

State

Minor Girl Allgedly Gang Raped In Jajpur District Of Odisha

State

Alleged Ghostly Act In Keonjhar District Of Odisha, Locals Horrified

State

Odisha Government Imposes Strict Restrictions For Maha Shivratri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.