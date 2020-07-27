Odisha: Sick man dies as ambulance staff refuse to carry him to hospital fearing him to be COVID-19 positive

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly died after the staff of a 108 ambulance refused to carry him to the hospital suspecting him to be COVID-19 positive in Berhampur of Ganjam district this morning.

According to reports, family members of one Manoj Kumar Praharaj, a resident of Prahlad Nagar in Berhampur, called for the emergency services after his health condition deteriorated. A 108 ambulance reached the spot but its staff refused to carry him to the hospital after learning that Manoj was suffering from fever for the last several days.

The Manoj’s minor son along with the neighbours was seen pleading the staff of the ambulance; however, they did mind his words saying that his father was a Coroana patient.

After the ambulance returned back, the family members arranged an auto-rickshaw to take Manoj to the hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on the veranda of the house while being taken to the vehicle.

Manoj’s family members, meanwhile, held the ambulance staff responsible for his death.

The incident also has not gone down well among the locals who demanded action against the staff of the ambulance staff.