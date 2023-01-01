Odisha: Show of power in Bhubaneswar, miscreants wield swords

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, swords have been wielded in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on New Year’s Day as a show of power.

The act has been done to establish and show muscle power in the temple city. The act has been captured on CCTV cameras.

This incident has been reported from Bhoi Sahi under Nayapalli police limits. It is noteworthy that there was a heated argument between local youths and the Nayapalli Club youths which was sorted later on.

Following the argument, around midnight as many as 15-20 miscreants with swords and various sharp weapons created an atmosphere of fear among locals.

The police has taken the matter under consideration and is investigating the details thereof.

Detailed report awaited.