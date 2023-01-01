Odisha: Shocking! Teacher hacked to death in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a teacher has been hacked to death by a peon of the same school in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to reports, a teacher of Sishu Vidya Mandir was hacked to death by a peon of the school following an argument over a trivial issue.

Reports suggest that, the accused peon has been detained by the police for interrogation.

Further details awaited in this matter.