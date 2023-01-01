Odisha: Shocking! Teacher hacked to death in Malkangiri

In a shocking incident, a teacher has been hacked to death by a peon of the same school in Malkangiri district of Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
teacher hacked in Malkangiri
Representational image

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a teacher has been hacked to death by a peon of the same school in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to reports, a teacher of Sishu Vidya Mandir was hacked to death by a peon of the school following an argument over a trivial issue.

Related News

Odisha: Garden of Lok Seva Bhawan to be opened on public…

University girl student kills self in Puri of Odisha

Odisha: Show of power in Bhubaneswar, miscreants wield…

Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023, guidelines update here

Reports suggest that, the accused peon has been detained by the police for interrogation.

Further details awaited in this matter.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.