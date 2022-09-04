Odisha: Shocking! Minor Girl Raped In Paradip For 4 Days

Paradip: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man for four days in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha.

According to reports, the victim was a minor girl aged around 17.

The minor had gone to her uncle’s house, which is around three to four kilometers from her house, on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31).

The alleged accused, a driver and allegedly kidnapped her in his car.

He later took her to a secluded place near a slum where he allegedly sexually assaulted and forced himself on the girl for four days.

The family of the girl were clueless about the whereabouts of the minor and could not contact her as she did not have a mobile phone.

According to the reports, the family was unaware of the fact that their daughter had been missing for four days from her uncle’s house.

However, the victim asked another girl to inform her family members about her predicament.

The whole incident was then narrated to the victim’s family by the girl. It was only after that the survivor’s family came to know about her ordeal.

Subsequently, with the help of some local people the family members rushed to the place where the victim was held hostage and rescued her.

It is noteworthy that, the family members lodged a complaint in the local police station.

Based on the complaint by the family members, the police has detained the alleged accused for interrogation.

A case has been registered and further investigation in this connection is underway in the matter.

Details awaited, this is a developing story.