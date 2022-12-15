Odisha: Shocking! Man slits his own throat, act caught live on camera

A young man has cut his own throat with a blade. Police admitted him to Berhampur MKCG Medical Center in a critical condition. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
man slits own throat
Representational Image

Berhampur: A shocking incident has taken place in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha near Biju Patnaik Park.

A young man has cut his own throat with a blade. Police admitted him to Berhampur MKCG Medical Center in a critical condition.

Related News

Woman chooses boyfriend over husband, flees locking…

Odisha: Youth shows obscene pictures to woman and blackmails…

Minor raped in Kharagpur: 2 accused arrested from Odisha

Armed miscreants loot shop in Angul of Odisha

The young man is a resident of the Gate Bazar area. He ha been identified as Nirakar Bisoi.

The reason for cutting the throat is still unclear, the police has started investigation in this matter.

Details awaited in this case.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.