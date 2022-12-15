Odisha: Shocking! Man slits his own throat, act caught live on camera

Berhampur: A shocking incident has taken place in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha near Biju Patnaik Park.

A young man has cut his own throat with a blade. Police admitted him to Berhampur MKCG Medical Center in a critical condition.

The young man is a resident of the Gate Bazar area. He ha been identified as Nirakar Bisoi.

The reason for cutting the throat is still unclear, the police has started investigation in this matter.

Details awaited in this case.