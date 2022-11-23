Odisha: Shocking! 2 bodies found floating in pond in Jajpur

Jajpur: A shocking and strange incident has been reported from Jajpur district of Odisha late in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Two dead bodies were found floating in a pond in Alapur village under Arthanga Panchayat in Jajpur.

The incident has created ripples among locals. They are shocked and scared. The deceased have been identified to be residents of Rasuna village.

Further details on the cause of death, the date of death and the identity of the deceased is awaited.