Bhubaneswar: Odisha woke up to a cold winter morning as the mercury dipped below 15 ° C in eight districts of the State. Sonepur recorded the lowest temperature at 11.2 °C.

Other districts that recorded temperature below 15 ° C are as follows, Phulbani 12.5 ° C, Daringbadi 12.5 ° C, Jharsuguda 12.4 ° C, Baripada13.2 ° C, Bhawanipatna13.2° C, Keonjhar13.4° C, and Angul13.4 ° C.

Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 18.1 ° C and 18.0° C respectively.