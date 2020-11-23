Odisha Shivers As Mercury Dips To 11.2 °C
Bhubaneswar: Odisha woke up to a cold winter morning as the mercury dipped below 15 ° C in eight districts of the State. Sonepur recorded the lowest temperature at 11.2 °C.
Other districts that recorded temperature below 15 ° C are as follows, Phulbani 12.5 ° C, Daringbadi 12.5 ° C, Jharsuguda 12.4 ° C, Baripada13.2 ° C, Bhawanipatna13.2° C, Keonjhar13.4° C, and Angul13.4 ° C.
Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 18.1 ° C and 18.0° C respectively.
Realized #weather during past 24 hours over the districts of #Odisha pic.twitter.com/2TdrYgut4x
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) November 23, 2020