weather update odisha
Cold Weather Odisha (File Photo)

Odisha Shivers As Mercury Dips To 11.2 °C

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Odisha woke up to a cold winter morning as the mercury dipped below 15 ° C in eight districts of the State. Sonepur recorded the lowest temperature at 11.2 °C. 

Other districts that recorded temperature below 15 ° C  are as follows, Phulbani 12.5 ° C, Daringbadi 12.5 ° C, Jharsuguda 12.4 ° C, Baripada13.2 ° C, Bhawanipatna13.2° C, Keonjhar13.4° C, and Angul13.4 ° C. 

Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 18.1 ° C and 18.0° C respectively. 

You might also like
State

2 Minors Killed, 4 Critical As Pick-up Rams Into Hut In Odisha

State

3 Maoists Killed, 1 Injured In Exchange Of Fire On Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1657, As 17 Succumb In Last 24 Hrs

State

668 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,14,629

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.