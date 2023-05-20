Odisha sextortion case: Court issues NBW against Shradhanjali 

Bhubaneswar: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here today issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Shradhanjali Behera, the aide of sextortion case accused Archana Nag.

The court reportedly issued the NBW against Shradhanjali for repeatedly avoiding to appear before it in person by citing health reasons. The NBW has been issued against her in connection to the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

It is to be noted here that Shradhanjali was to appear before the court on May 8. But she did not appear and filed a petition seeking permission to appear before it through her counsel. However, the court dismissed the petition and directed her to physically appear before it today (May 20) saying it may issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against her if she fails yet again to appear physically.

However, Shradhanjali did not turn out even today and her counsel informed the court that the accused was now well.

The ED, which is investigating the financial transactions in the sextortion racket, had named Shradhanjali as an accused along with Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and Khageswar in the case filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read: Archana Nag’s Close Aid Shradhanjali To Appear In PMLA Court Today