Odisha: Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar, 4 detained

Bhubaneswar: A sex racket was unearthed by Commissionerate police at a guest house in Budheswari area of the State Capital city and took four people into custody.

Acting on a tip-off , the Laxmi sagar police conducted a raid at the guest house in Budheshwari area and caught one girl and 3 youths identified as customers.

Police team has reportedly seized a lot of objectionable items from the flat and has launched an investigation to elicit more details.

