Odisha: Sevayats protest virtual darshan at Dhabaleswar, talks underway

Cuttack: The administration yesterday (that is on Wednesday) had decided that the devotees this year can get a virtual darshan of Dhabaleswar temple in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The district administration had informed that, the on a virtual LED screen shall be installed near the hanging bridge near Dhabaleswar temple.

But, this decision has been highly criticised and protests have been held by the sevayats of the famous Dhabaleswar temple.

Huge crowds were expected to attend the Dhabaleswar fare this year since there was a gap of two years due to Covid and restrictions thereof.

It is noteworthy that, after the tragic incident of hanging bridge collapse in Gujarat Morbi , the Odisha administration had taken the decision to avoid any kind of mass tragedy in the state.

According to reports, a meeting is underway between the district collector, the district administration, the sevayats, the puja committee of the temple and mass media representatives.

It is worth mentioning that the virtual screening was supposed to start from tomorrow that is the first day of ‘Panchuka’

It is noteworthy that the bridge at Dhabaleswar is in a bad condition so the administration has sealed it. This year, devotees have been barred from visiting the Dhabaleswar temple situated in Athgarh area of Cuttack in Odisha.

Prohibitory orders have also been clamped under Sec 144 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in and around the area of the temple.