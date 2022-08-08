Odisha: Services of these trains to be affected for modernisation work: Check details

Odisha: Services of these trains to be affected for modernisation work: Check details

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety related modernisation work in Nagpur Division of SEC Railway jurisdiction from 6th to 14th August, 2022; a few trains originating and terminating in ECoR jurisdiction will be cancelled as per the following.

20813/20814 Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Express from Puri on 10th and from Jodhpur on 13th August 2022 will remain cancelled.

20823/20824 Puri-Ajmer-Puri Express from Puri on 8th & 11th and from Ajmer on 11th & 16th August 2022 will remain cancelled.

22973/22974 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Express from Gandhidham on 10th and from Puri on 13th August 2022 will remain cancelled.

12145/12146 LTT, Mumbai-Puri-LTT Express from LTT on 7th and from Puri on 9th August 2022 will remain cancelled.

Apart from this, due to modernisation work in Adra Division of South Eastern Railway jurisdiction, few trains will be affected as per the following.

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 10th August 2022 will run on diverted route via Purulia-Anra-Bhojudih-Khanodih-Gomoh instead of Purulia-Bokaro Steel City-Rajabera-Gomoh.