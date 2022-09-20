Odisha: Senior IFS officers given additional responsibilities

Bhubaneswar: As many as three senior IFS officers were given additional responsibilities, read a letter issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department of the Government of Odisha on Tuesday.

As per the notification, senior IFS officer Susanta Nanda, presently Director, Environment with Additional charge of CE, Chilika Development Authority and PD, ICZMP was transferred and posted as the PCCF (Nodal) with Additional charge of CE, CDA & PD, ICZMP.

Also, Dr. K. Murugesan, Member Secretary, SPCB was allowed to remain in Additional Charge of Director, Environment in addition to his own duties.

Besides, G. Rajesh, Director, Mines was allowed to remain in Additional Charge of CEO, OMBADC in addition to his own duties.