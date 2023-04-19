Odisha: Senior IAS officers visit districts to review progress of projects

Bhubaneswar: As per the new policy, many senior IAS officers are visiting districts in month’s third week to take stock of the progress of different projects.

As per reports, many IAS officers in Odisha are now making visits to different districts to reach ground zero to review the development of projects, whether beneficiaries are getting benefits or not, and whether the works are getting finished in due time or not.

Accordingly, development commissioner Anu Garg visited Balangir. During a two-day visit, she took stock of the Lower Suktel project among others.

Similarly, health secretary Salini Pandit visited Mayurbhanj district and reviewed the health infrastructure. She visited the Urban Health Centre in Debendrapur of Baripada and discussed with the officers improved health services.

It is to be noted that 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Puri and reviewed the progress of the Srisetu and Baseli Sahi Dharmasala as well as Samang Parking. He advised completing the work in the stipulated time.

Also read: Odisha CM Inaugurates Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre In Khordha