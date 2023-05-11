Odisha: Senior Congress leader Ashok Samal passes away

Advertisement

Cuttack: Senior Congress leader Ashok Samal on Thursday passed away at his residence in Telengabazaar of Cuttack City. He was 70 year old.

According to family sources, Samal was suffering from liver ailment. He was discharged from the Tata Memorial Hospital recently.

Samal was working as the spokesperson of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and was always ready to stand and fight for the development of Cuttack City.

It is to be noted here that Ashok Samal had resigned from the Congress protesting against the sidelining of senior leaders and party workers by a coterie. Later, he joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2014. However, he made a comeback to the party at a special function in June 2018.

The sudden death of Samal has pushed his family, friends and politicians to the edge of sorrow. Several politicians of the Silver City including Cuttack MLA Mohammad Mukeem, Mayor Subash Singh and former MLA Debasish Samantray visited the house and paid last respect to the deceased Congress leader and prayed for his souls to rest in peace.

Samal’s last rites were performed at the Khannagar based- crematorium, said sources.