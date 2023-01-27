State

Odisha senior citizens tirth yatra train to be flagged off by CM Naveen Patnaik

The senior citizens tirth yatra train shall be flagged off under the scheme of senior citizen pilgrimage by the Government of Odisha.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Pic Credits: cm official twitter handle

Bhubaneswar: A special senior citizens tirth yatra train will depart from Bhubaneswar railway station for Prayagraj and Varanasi today.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to flag off this journey. There are as many as 970 senior citizens who will be taking a ride to various holy places in India.

The people (senior citizens) belong to various parts of Odisha including: Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Dhenkanal districts.

