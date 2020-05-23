Odisha sends 500 ODRAF, fire personnel to Cyclone Amphan-hit Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Saturday sent a team of 500 members, including 300 fire personnel and 10 ODRAF teams to assist in relief and rescue operations in Cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal.

In a tweet, Odisha Chief Minister said, “ The people of Odisha stand by West Bengal during this unprecedented crisis.”

Teams are likely to reach Kolkata by late night today, official sources said.

Cyclone Amphan, which crossed Odisha coast and made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday, has caused severe damage in Odisha’s five districts as well as -Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapur, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced advance financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha following aerial survey in both the states to assess the extent of damages caused by the supper cyclonic storm.