Odisha sends 500 ODRAF, fire personnel to Cyclone Amphan-hit Bengal

Odisha sends 500 ODRAF, fire personnel to Cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal for rescue operations

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Saturday sent a team of 500 members, including 300 fire personnel and 10 ODRAF teams to assist in relief and rescue operations in Cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal.

In a tweet, Odisha Chief Minister said, “ The people of Odisha stand by West Bengal during this unprecedented crisis.”

 

Teams are likely to reach Kolkata by late night today, official sources said.

Cyclone Amphan, which crossed Odisha coast and made landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday, has caused severe damage in Odisha’s five districts as well as -Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapur, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced advance financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha following aerial survey in both the states to assess the extent of damages caused by the supper cyclonic storm.

You might also like
Nation

Want to be a crorepati? Investment in this scheme of India post can help you

State

62 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; discharged from hospitals

State

Giant Whale Washed Ashore Odisha’s Kendrapara, Post Cyclone Amphan

State

Quarantined man from Balangir dies at VIMSAR

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.