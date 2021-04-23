Odisha sends 15 tankers containing 250 tons of medical oxygen to other states in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 15 numbers of tankers containing more than 250 tonnes of medical oxygen were sent from different towns of Odisha to other states in the last 24 hours. It was confirmed in a letter by Odisha Police.

As per reports, 15 tankers containing more than 250 tonnes of medical oxygen were sent from Rourkela, Jaipur and Angul district of Odisha to the cities of other states including Visakhapatnam (AP), Hyderabad (Telangana), Indore (MP), Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra) in the last 24 hours.

A dedicated corridor has been formed by Odisha Police for prompt and unhindered movement of the medical oxygen tankers so that the oxygen can be used in the service of thousands of needy patients without any delay.

Based on the directive of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under YK Jethwa, ADG (Law & Order) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to the States facing deficit.

The District SsP/ DCsP and Range DIsG/IsG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Later today, 2 tankers containing medical oxygen will leave from Angul for Visakhapatnam and 2 more from Jajpur for Ghaziabad and Vishakhapatnam will leave.

While the whole country has fallen victim of the deadly Coronavirus, scarcity of medical oxygen has claimed a number of lives in the last few days.

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in different parts of the country, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday extended all support to the Centre in fighting the pandemic at the national level including ramping up of oxygen production to assist the needy states.