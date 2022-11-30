Odisha: Selfie on moving train, looters take advantage in Cuttack!

Selfie craze on a moving train turns an expensive affair in Cuttack of Odisha! as miscreants loot mobiles effortlessly.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
mobile loot in cuttack

Cuttack: There has been an ever-increasing selfie craze on a moving trains in Cuttack city of Odisha which has invited looters.

According to reports, the looters are taking advantage of this trend.

Related News

Odisha: High Security Number Plate deadline extended yet…

Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals of 12 departments

Accident in Odisha: Bike rider dies on Puri-Bhubaneswar NH

Winter in Odisha: Temperature falls below 13.5°C in 11…

The Cuttack GRP police station has arrested one accused with 16 mobiles, the gang leader Vinod Behera has also been arrested.

The looters were targeting the Khan nagar railway over bridge and the Jobra over bridge. They used to stand on the edge of the railway bridge and beat the railway passengers with a stick. Hence, making the phone fall off from their hand.

The Cuttack GRP is looking for other members of the gang. The DSP Ranjit Naik informed about the above matter in a statement at a press conference earlier today.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.