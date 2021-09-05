Odisha sees spike in Covid-19 cases among children

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 805 fresh Covid positive cases taking the cumulative tally to 10,11,558 informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Out of total positive tally 9,96,300 patients have recovered. Hence, the active cases tally stands at 7,158.

A total of 805 new Covid positives include 467 quarantine cases and 338 are local contacts among which 131 children are detected with the infection.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Boudh: 3
6. Cuttack: 98
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 17
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kendrapada: 33
15. Keonjhar: 8
16. Khurda: 346
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 37
20. Nawarangpur: 7
21. Nayagarh: 10
22. Puri: 12
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 21
25. Sundargarh: 16

Besides, the state pool has 83 new positive cases of Covid-19.

