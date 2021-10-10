Odisha sees slight marginal rise in Covid cases, 92 children infected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 652 Covid-19 positive cases including 92 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,31,696, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Among the 652 positives in quarantine there are 380 and local contact 272 cases. Hence, the number of active cases stands at 5,083.

Meanwhile, the new recovery cases stands at 597, taking the total number of 10,18,311. The active stands at 5,083.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned district administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 70

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 15

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kendrapada: 26

15. Khurda: 331

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 29

18. Nayagarh: 6

19. Nuapada: 1

20. Puri: 14

21. Rayagada: 2

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 15

Besides, the state pool has 73 new Covid cases.

