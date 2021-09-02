Odisha sees single-digit COVID-19 deaths

By WCE 1
Bhubaneswar: For the first time after May this year,the Covid-19 fatalities in Odisha fell to a single digit at six on Thursday. With the new additions, death toll mounted to 8,028.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 51 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 85 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Asthma & Coronary Artery Disease.

3. A 62 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4. A 85 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5. A 104 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6. A 43 years old male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Cervical Myelopathy.

 

