Odisha sees sharp decline in Covid cases with 1,032 new positives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday reported 1,032 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,79,737. The positivity rate stands at 1.53% today.

A total of 1,032 new Covid positives include 598 quarantine cases and 434 are local contacts. The tally of active cases in the state stands at 15,050.

Khordha reports the highest Covid positives at 237, followed by Cuttack at 154 and Puri and Jagatsinghpur at 82 each.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 48

2. Balasore: 36

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 47

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 154

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 25

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 82

13. Jajpur: 43

14. Jharsuguda: 3

15. Kalahandi: 6

16. Kandhamal: 10

17. Kendrapada: 18

18. Keonjhar: 23

19. Khurda: 237

20. Koraput: 9

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 20

23. Nawarangpur: 6

24. Nayagarh: 30

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 82

27. Rayagada: 8

28. Sambalpur: 19

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 23

31. State Pool: 50