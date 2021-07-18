Odisha sees rise in daily Covid-19 numbers again

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees a rise in the Covid-19 cases again. Today it reported 2,215 fresh Covid positive cases, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. Taking the total tally to 9,54,326.

A total of 2,215 new Covid positives include 1272 quarantine cases and 943 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest number of Covid cases at 483 followed by Cuttack at 348, Balasore at 150, Jagatsinghpur at 126 and Jajpur at 124.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 89

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 78

5. Balangir: 18

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 348

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 17

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 126

13. Jajpur: 124

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 5

16. Kandhamal: 14

17. Kendrapada: 95

18. Keonjhar: 42

19. Khurda: 483

20. Koraput: 10

21. Malkangiri: 25

22. Mayurbhanj: 99

23. Nawarangpur: 4

24. Nayagarh: 69

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 84

27. Rayagada: 29

28. Sambalpur: 41

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 43

Besides, the state poll has 100 positive cases of Covid.