Odisha sees rise in daily Covid-19 numbers again

covid tally odisha
Pic Credits: financial express

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees a rise in the Covid-19 cases again. Today it reported 2,215 fresh Covid positive cases, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. Taking the total tally to 9,54,326.

A total of 2,215 new Covid positives include 1272 quarantine cases and 943 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest number of Covid cases at 483 followed by Cuttack at 348, Balasore at 150, Jagatsinghpur at 126 and Jajpur at 124.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 78
5. Balangir: 18
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 348
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 17
11. Ganjam: 12
12. Jagatsinghpur: 126
13. Jajpur: 124
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 5
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 95
18. Keonjhar: 42
19. Khurda: 483
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 99
23. Nawarangpur: 4
24. Nayagarh: 69
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 84
27. Rayagada: 29
28. Sambalpur: 41
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 43

Besides, the state poll has 100 positive cases of Covid.

