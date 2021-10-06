Odisha sees rise in Covid-19 cases, 80 children infected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 593 Covid-19 positive cases including 80 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,29,412, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Among the 593 positives in quarantine there are 346 and local contact 247 cases. The total number of active cases stands at 4,967.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 84
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 4
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 22
11. Jajpur: 14
12. Kalahandi: 5
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 9
15. Khurda: 290
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 27
18. Nayagarh: 4
19. Puri: 23
20. Sambalpur: 9
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 8
Besides, the State Pool has 66 new Covid-19 positives.

