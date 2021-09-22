Odisha sees marginal rise in Covid-19 cases, 734 positives detected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 734 Covid-19 positive cases including 101 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,21,950 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Out of the 734 new positives, 424 are quarantine cases while the rest 310 are local contact cases. The tally of active cases stands at 5,521.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Cuttack: 91

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Ganjam: 6

9. Jagatsinghpur: 32

10. Jajpur: 29

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 6

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 335

16. Koraput: 4

17. Malkangiri: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 27

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Nuapada: 1

21. Puri: 17

22. Rayagada: 4

23. Sambalpur: 7

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 13

Besides, the state pool has 81 cases of Covid-19, whereas the recovery stands at 10,08,226.