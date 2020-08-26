Bhubaneswar : A record 3343 Covid-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals across Odisha, said the State Health Department on Wednesday.

The fresh recovered cases include 732 persons from Khordha district, 261 from Sundargarh, 245 from Bhadrak, 238 from Ganjam, 217 from Rayagada, 181 from Cuttack, 155 from Balesore, 127 from Sambalpur, 121 from Puri, 119 from Koraput, 112 from Mayurbhanj, 103 from Sonepur, 84 from Boudh, 78 from Bargarh, 68 from Kandhamal, 65 from Bolangir, 60 from Nayagarh, 56 from Kalahandi, 54 from Malkangiri, 49 from Dhenkanal, 36 from Nabarangpur, 34 from Keonjhar, 32 from Jajapur, 27 from Gajapati, 22 from Anugul, 20 from Jharsuguda, 19 from Kendrapara, 16 from Jagatsinghpur, 11 from Nuapada, 1 from Deogarh.

In a tweet, the Health Department said, “Very happy to share that we have achieved the highest ever recovery in a day with the discharge of 3343 #COVID19 patients today!”

“The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 62813,” it added.

