Bhubaneswar: A record number of 2519 people affected with Covid-19 have recovered in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department .

This is the highest number of recoveries in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

As many as 428 Covid-19 patients have recovered from Khordha district today, while 276 persons have cured from Balasore today.

Other recoveries include 237 from Ganjam, 152 from Cuttack, 144 from Rayagada, 140 from Bhadrak, 138 from Sundergarh, 98 from Koraput, 97 from Puri, 96 from Nayagarh, 85 from Balangir, 61 from Dhenkanal, 60 from Kandhamal, 59 from Sambalpur, 58 from Jajpur, 54 from Mayurbhanj, 53 from Baragarh, 53 from Jagatsinghpur, 52 from Malkangiri, 42 from Jajpur, 31 from Nabarangpur 23 from Kalahandi 22 from Kendrapara, 19 from Deogarh, 19 from Keonjhar, 18 from Jharsuguda, 3 from Angul, and 1 from Boudh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 56924, the Health Dept tweeted.

