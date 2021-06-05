Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7,395 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday taking the tally to 8,06,094.
Khordha reports the highest Covid positives at 1,069 followed by Cuttack(868) and Angul (443).
Out of the total positive cases in the state, 4169 are in quarantine centres and 3226 are local contacts. As many as 11,347 have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 7,24,402.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 443
2. Balasore: 285
3. Bargarh: 171
4. Bhadrak: 238
5. Balangir: 81
6. Boudh: 133
7. Cuttack: 868
8. Deogarh: 57
9. Dhenkanal: 81
10. Gajapati: 52
11. Ganjam: 69
12. Jagatsinghpur: 288
13. Jajpur: 516
14. Jharsuguda: 66
15. Kalahandi: 166
16. Kandhamal: 76
17. Kendrapada: 341
18. Keonjhar: 158
19. Khurda: 1069
20. Koraput: 161
21. Malkangiri: 110
22. Mayurbhanj: 384
23. Nawarangpur: 196
24. Nayagarh: 243
25. Nuapada: 22
26. Puri: 356
27. Rayagada: 125
28. Sambalpur: 137
29. Sonepur: 91
30. Sundargarh: 267
31. State Pool: 145