Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7,395 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday taking the tally to 8,06,094.

Khordha reports the highest Covid positives at 1,069 followed by Cuttack(868) and Angul (443).

Out of the total positive cases in the state, 4169 are in quarantine centres and 3226 are local contacts. As many as 11,347 have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 7,24,402.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 443

2. Balasore: 285

3. Bargarh: 171

4. Bhadrak: 238

5. Balangir: 81

6. Boudh: 133

7. Cuttack: 868

8. Deogarh: 57

9. Dhenkanal: 81

10. Gajapati: 52

11. Ganjam: 69

12. Jagatsinghpur: 288

13. Jajpur: 516

14. Jharsuguda: 66

15. Kalahandi: 166

16. Kandhamal: 76

17. Kendrapada: 341

18. Keonjhar: 158

19. Khurda: 1069

20. Koraput: 161

21. Malkangiri: 110

22. Mayurbhanj: 384

23. Nawarangpur: 196

24. Nayagarh: 243

25. Nuapada: 22

26. Puri: 356

27. Rayagada: 125

28. Sambalpur: 137

29. Sonepur: 91

30. Sundargarh: 267

31. State Pool: 145