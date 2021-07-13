Odisha sees decline in Covid-19 positive cases for the second consecutive day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees decline in positive cases for the second consecutive day. 1,930 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 9,43,675.

The total of 1,930 new Covid positives include 1,117 quarantine cases and 813 are local contacts. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 3.09%.

Khurdha reports the highest positive cases at 431 followed by Cuttack at 220, Balasore at 134, Jajpur at 125 and Kendrapara at 123.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 50

2. Balasore: 134

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 98

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 220

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 62

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 17

12. Jagatsinghpur: 75

13. Jajpur: 125

14. Jharsuguda: 16

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 27

17. Kendrapada: 123

18. Keonjhar: 48

19. Khurda: 431

20. Koraput: 14

21. Malkangiri: 28

22. Mayurbhanj: 98

23. Nawarangpur: 5

24. Nayagarh: 58

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 27

27. Rayagada: 38

28. Sambalpur: 25

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 94

Besides, the state pool has 75 fresh cases of Covid positives.