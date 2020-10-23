Bhubaneswar: The tally of COVID-19 cases in Odisha went up to 2,77,887 on Friday with 1,793 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 1031 are in quarantine and 762 are local contacts.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 61

4. Bhadrak: 68

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 160

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 22

10. Gajapati: 11

11. Ganjam: 16

12. Jagatsinghpur: 52

13. Jajpur: 76

14. Jharsuguda: 53

15. Kalahandi: 45

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 61

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 208

20. Koraput: 34

21. Malkangiri: 34

22. Mayurbhanj: 104

23. Nawarangpur: 65

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 84

26. Puri: 82

27. Rayagada: 14

28. Sambalpur: 40

29. Sonepur: 8

30. Sundargarh: 99

Besides, the stat pool has 44 cases.