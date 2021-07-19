Odisha sees decline in daily Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported a decline in the Covid-19 cases again with 1,648 fresh Covid positive cases, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday, taking the total tally to 9,55,974.

A total of 1,648 new Covid positives include 955 quarantine cases and 693 local contacts.

Cuttack reports the highest number of Covid cases at 335 followed by Khurda at 230, Jajpur at 113 and Jagatsinghpur at 112.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 89

2. Balasore: 83

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 77

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 335

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 112

13. Jajpur: 113

14. Jharsuguda: 9

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 15

17. Kendrapada: 50

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 230

20. Koraput: 6

21. Malkangiri: 35

22. Mayurbhanj: 77

23. Nawarangpur: 12

24. Nayagarh: 73

25. Nuapada: 7

26. Puri: 67

27. Rayagada: 21

28. Sambalpur: 24

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 33

31. State Pool: 44