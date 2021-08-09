Odisha sees a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases with 886 new infections
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday sees a sharp decline in Covid cases after almost four months. It reported 886 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,87,956. The tally of active cases stands at 11,486.
A total of 886 new Covid positives include 512 quarantine cases and 374 are local contacts. The test positivity rate today stands at 1.34%.
A total of 27 districts record below the mark of 100 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours whereas Khurda district reports the highest with 253 fresh infections.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 62
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 31
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 81
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 54
12. Jajpur: 60
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 11
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 33
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 253
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 25
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Puri: 53
25. Rayagada: 5
26. Sambalpur: 15
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 12
29. State Pool: 51