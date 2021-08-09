Odisha sees a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases with 886 new infections

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday sees a sharp decline in Covid cases after almost four months. It reported 886 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,87,956. The tally of active cases stands at 11,486.

A total of 886 new Covid positives include 512 quarantine cases and 374 are local contacts. The test positivity rate today stands at 1.34%.

A total of 27 districts record below the mark of 100 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours whereas Khurda district reports the highest with 253 fresh infections.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 62

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 31

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 81

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 11

9. Gajapati: 4

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 54

12. Jajpur: 60

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 11

15. Kandhamal: 5

16. Kendrapada: 33

17. Keonjhar: 18

18. Khurda: 253

19. Koraput: 7

20. Malkangiri: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 25

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Puri: 53

25. Rayagada: 5

26. Sambalpur: 15

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 12

29. State Pool: 51