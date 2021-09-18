Odisha sees 695 cases of Covid-19 today, 83 children infected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 695 Covid-19 positive cases including 83 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

Out of the 695 new positives, 401 are quarantine cases while the rest 294 are local contact cases. The tally of active cases stands at 10,19,621.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bhadrak: 13

4. Cuttack: 90

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Dhenkanal: 4

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 25

10. Jajpur: 39

11. Jharsuguda: 6

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 8

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 323

17. Malkangiri: 4

18. Mayurbhanj: 18

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nayagarh: 3

21. Puri: 18

22. Rayagada: 7

23. Sambalpur: 8

24. Sonepur: 2

25. Sundargarh: 5

Besides, the state pool sees 76 new Covid-19 cases.