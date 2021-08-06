Odisha sees 66 new Covid-19 deaths, 19 from Khordha

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A total of 66 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 66 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,302.

Khordha reports the highest Covid positive at 19, followed by Cuttack (11), Ganjam (10), Balasore (6), Angul (4), Keonjhar (3), Bolangir, Mayurbanj and Puri( 2 each), Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur ( 1 each).

 

