Odisha sees 64 new Covid-19 deaths, Toll rises to 6,366

Bhubaneswar: A total of 64 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,366.

Khordh reports the highest Covid deaths at 27, followed by Cuttack (17), Balasore and Keonjhar (4), Mayurbhanj (3), Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Nayagarh and Puri (1 each).