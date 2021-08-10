Odisha sees 64 more Covid deaths, Highest from Khordha

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A total of 64 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Related News

Odisha registers 69 more Covid-19 deaths

Odisha sees 66 new Covid-19 deaths, 19 from Khordha

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose toO.

Khordha reports the highest number of Covid deaths (20), followed by Sundergarh (8), Balasore (6), Kandhamal (4), Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh (3 each), Angul, Jharsuguda and Deogarh (2 each), Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur ( 1 each).

You might also like
State

Famous Tarini temple in Keonjhar of Odisha reopens for devotees today

State

Gold price falls for seconds consecutive day in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24…

State

Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases

State

Joda block Technical Consultant in Keonjhar of Odisha under vigilance scanner, Raids…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.