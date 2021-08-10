Odisha sees 64 more Covid deaths, Highest from Khordha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 64 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose toO.

Khordha reports the highest number of Covid deaths (20), followed by Sundergarh (8), Balasore (6), Kandhamal (4), Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh (3 each), Angul, Jharsuguda and Deogarh (2 each), Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur ( 1 each).