Odisha Sees 6019 Fresh Covid Positive Cases, Cuttack Records Second Highest At 531

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,019 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

The total 6019 new Covid positives include 3397 quarantine cases and 2622 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 796 followed by Cuttack at 531, Jajpur at 406, Angul at 335 and Mayurbhanj at 333.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 335

2. Balasore: 286

3. Bargarh: 122

4. Bhadrak: 262

5. Balangir: 66

6. Boudh: 79

7. Cuttack: 531

8. Deogarh: 24

9. Dhenkanal: 291

10. Gajapati: 34

11. Ganjam: 73

12. Jagatsinghpur: 196

13. Jajpur: 406

14. Jharsuguda: 41

15. Kalahandi: 70

16. Kandhamal: 76

17. Kendrapada: 218

18. Keonjhar: 120

19. Khurda: 796

20. Koraput: 142

21. Malkangiri: 85

22. Mayurbhanj: 333

23. Nawarangpur: 151

24. Nayagarh: 191

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 324

27. Rayagada: 108

28. Sambalpur: 131

29. Sonepur: 65

30. Sundargarh: 283

Besides, the state pool has 157 positive cases.