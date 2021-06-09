Odisha Sees 6019 Fresh Covid Positive Cases, Cuttack Records Second Highest At 531
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,019 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.
The total 6019 new Covid positives include 3397 quarantine cases and 2622 are local contacts.
Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 796 followed by Cuttack at 531, Jajpur at 406, Angul at 335 and Mayurbhanj at 333.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 335
2. Balasore: 286
3. Bargarh: 122
4. Bhadrak: 262
5. Balangir: 66
6. Boudh: 79
7. Cuttack: 531
8. Deogarh: 24
9. Dhenkanal: 291
10. Gajapati: 34
11. Ganjam: 73
12. Jagatsinghpur: 196
13. Jajpur: 406
14. Jharsuguda: 41
15. Kalahandi: 70
16. Kandhamal: 76
17. Kendrapada: 218
18. Keonjhar: 120
19. Khurda: 796
20. Koraput: 142
21. Malkangiri: 85
22. Mayurbhanj: 333
23. Nawarangpur: 151
24. Nayagarh: 191
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 324
27. Rayagada: 108
28. Sambalpur: 131
29. Sonepur: 65
30. Sundargarh: 283
Besides, the state pool has 157 positive cases.