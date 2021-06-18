Odisha sees 3806 new Covid cases, Khordha tops the chart followed by Cuttack
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,806 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday taking the total tally to 8,70,498.
The total 3,806 new Covid positives include 2,172 quarantine cases and 1,634 are local contacts.
Khurdha reports the highest at 617 positive cases, followed by Cuttack (393), Jajpur (346), Balasore (220) and Puri (200).
Here is the district wise cases:
1. Angul: 175
2. Balasore: 220
3. Bargarh: 58
4. Bhadrak: 158
5. Balangir: 28
6. Boudh: 35
7. Cuttack: 393
8. Deogarh: 30
9. Dhenkanal: 43
10. Gajapati: 45
11. Ganjam: 36
12. Jagatsinghpur: 130
13. Jajpur: 346
14. Jharsuguda: 19
15. Kalahandi: 43
16. Kandhamal: 34
17. Kendrapada: 145
18. Keonjhar: 81
19. Khurda: 617
20. Koraput: 77
21. Malkangiri: 75
22. Mayurbhanj: 159
23. Nawarangpur: 88
24. Nayagarh: 134
25. Nuapada: 31
26. Puri: 200
27. Rayagada: 111
28. Sambalpur: 45
29. Sonepur: 36
30. Sundargarh: 119
Besides, the state pool has 95 positive cases.