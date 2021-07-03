Odisha sees 2,917 fresh COVID-19 cases, details here

Bhubaneswar: With detection of 2,917 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s total caseload today surged to 9,19,026.

The total 2,917 new Covid positives include 1,677 quarantine cases and 1,240 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 549 followed by Cuttack (422), Balasore (237), Jajpur (218), Mayurbhanj (165).

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 86

2. Balasore: 237

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 163

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 422

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 77

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 21

12. Jagatsinghpur: 119

13. Jajpur: 218

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 21

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 79

18. Keonjhar: 75

19. Khurda: 549

20. Koraput: 55

21. Malkangiri: 59

22. Mayurbhanj: 165

23. Nawarangpur: 19

24. Nayagarh: 96

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 132

27. Rayagada: 53

28. Sambalpur: 22

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 48

Besides, the State Pool has 101 positive cases.