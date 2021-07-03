Odisha sees 2,917 fresh COVID-19 cases, details here

covid-19
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: With detection of 2,917 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s total caseload today surged to 9,19,026.

The total 2,917 new Covid positives include 1,677 quarantine cases and 1,240 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 549 followed by Cuttack (422), Balasore (237), Jajpur (218), Mayurbhanj (165).

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 86
2. Balasore: 237
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 163
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 422
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 77
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 21
12. Jagatsinghpur: 119
13. Jajpur: 218
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 21
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 79
18. Keonjhar: 75
19. Khurda: 549
20. Koraput: 55
21. Malkangiri: 59
22. Mayurbhanj: 165
23. Nawarangpur: 19
24. Nayagarh: 96
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 132
27. Rayagada: 53
28. Sambalpur: 22
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 48

Besides, the State Pool has 101 positive cases.

