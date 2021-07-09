Odisha sees 2,806 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 27,429

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported 2,806 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,35,136

The total 2,806 new Covid positives include 1613 quarantine cases and 1193 are local contacts.

Khurdha records the highest Covid cases at 590 followed by Cuttack at 441, Jajpur at 252, Balasore at 153 and Puri at 138.

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 102

2. Balasore: 153

3. Bargarh: 33

4. Bhadrak: 83

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 441

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 124

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 19

12. Jagatsinghpur: 119

13. Jajpur: 252

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 25

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 57

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 590

20. Koraput: 29

21. Malkangiri: 35

22. Mayurbhanj: 109

23. Nawarangpur: 20

24. Nayagarh: 86

25. Nuapada: 7

26. Puri: 138

27. Rayagada: 30

28. Sambalpur: 26

29. Sonepur: 16

30. Sundargarh: 65

Besides, the state pool has 119 positive cases of Covid-19. Whereas the active cases stands at 27,429.