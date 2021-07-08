Odisha sees 2542 fresh Covid cases, Cuttack at highest

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported 2,542 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,32,330.

The total 2,542 new Covid positives include 1458 quarantine cases and 1084 are local contacts.

Cuttack reports the highest posituve cases at 428 followed by Khordha (424), Balasore (221), Kendrapada (167) and Puri (150).

Here is the list of the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 60

2. Balasore: 221

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 100

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 428

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 34

10. Gajapati: 15

11. Ganjam: 13

12. Jagatsinghpur: 128

13. Jajpur: 139

14. Jharsuguda: 24

15. Kalahandi: 10

16. Kandhamal: 19

17. Kendrapada: 167

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 424

20. Koraput: 40

21. Malkangiri: 42

22. Mayurbhanj: 124

23. Nawarangpur: 12

24. Nayagarh: 78

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 150

27. Rayagada: 37

28. Sambalpur: 28

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 57

Besides, the state pool has 77 new positive cases of Covid-19.