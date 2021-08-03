Odisha sees 1,129 positive cases of Covid-19, TRP stands at 1.90%
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,129 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,80,866.
A total of 1,129 new Covid positives include 657 quarantine cases and 472 are local contacts. The positivity rate stands at 1.90% today.
Here is the District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 72
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 60
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 135
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 7
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 63
12. Jajpur: 48
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 66
17. Keonjhar: 8
18. Khurda: 388
19. Koraput: 2
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 20
22. Nawarangpur: 5
23. Nayagarh: 20
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 48
26. Rayagada: 6
27. Sambalpur: 1
28. Sonepur: 5
29. Sundargarh: 5
Besides, the state pool has 76 new positive cases of Covid. Whereas the new recoveries stands at 9,60,386 and the active cases at 14,325.