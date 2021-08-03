Odisha sees 1,129 positive cases of Covid-19, TRP stands at 1.90%

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,129 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,80,866.

A total of 1,129 new Covid positives include 657 quarantine cases and 472 are local contacts. The positivity rate stands at 1.90% today.

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 72

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 60

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 135

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 7

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 63

12. Jajpur: 48

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 66

17. Keonjhar: 8

18. Khurda: 388

19. Koraput: 2

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 20

22. Nawarangpur: 5

23. Nayagarh: 20

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 48

26. Rayagada: 6

27. Sambalpur: 1

28. Sonepur: 5

29. Sundargarh: 5

Besides, the state pool has 76 new positive cases of Covid. Whereas the new recoveries stands at 9,60,386 and the active cases at 14,325.