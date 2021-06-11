Odisha Seeks Hike In Paddy MSP To Rs 2930

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday reiterated its demand of hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy. The State urged the Central government to hike in MSP of paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal.

According to reports, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo, put forth the demand of the State government at a press meet.

The Central assistance is not adequate for the farmers of Odisha as they have been bearing the brunt of various natural calamities throughout the year. Therefore, the Central government should increase the MSP of paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal.

Also Read: Centre Hikes Paddy MSP For 2021-22 Crop Year

It is to be noted here that the Central Cabinet on Wednesday increased the MSP of paddy by Rs 72 per quintal. Besides, the price of jowar was increased by Rs 118.

Bajra by Rs 100, ragi by Rs 82, and arhar and urad by Rs 300 per quintal were also increased by the Central government.