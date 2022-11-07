Odisha: Security beefed up for Kartika Purnima in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The security arrangements have been beefed up for Kartik Purnima 2022 in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, huge crowds are expected to swarm various water bodies tomorrow because of the Boita Bandana utsav which is slated to be observed tomorrow.

It is noteworthy that, after a long gap of two years due to Covid and its restrictions thereof people are eager to celebrate Kartik Purnima with much fanfare.

According to reports, the District administration and Commissionerate police have made several arrangements for crowd management on Kartik Purnima and Boita Bandana.

According to the astrologers and fortune-tellers due to Lunar Eclipse the Boita Bandana utsav can be observed only from 2 am to 5:45 am.

The Commissionerate police has informed that, as many as five platoons police force have been deployed in Bhubaneswar for the celebration of Boita Bandana utsav.

Systematic traffic management, parking arrangements and security measures have been made for the festival. The people have been asked to refrain from entering into the water while floating boats.

It is further noteworthy that, the fire department personnel have been kept on high alert to prevent any kind of mishap, said reliable sources in the district administration.

People celebrate Kartik Purnima or Boita Bandana in Odisha to commemorate the state’s glorious maritime history. While floating small hand made boats they hum a phrase, “aa ka ma boi, pana gua thoi, pana gua tora, masaka dharama mora”.

This is a prayer to keep the mariners safe during their voyage with the blessings earned during the holy month of Kartika.

With this Boita Bandana utsav, the holy month of Kartika comes to an end.