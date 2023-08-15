Odisha second phase admission for Plus Two begins tomorrow; Check details

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has issued a notification regarding the Phase-II e-Admission for Plus two for vacant seats. This phase will commence on August 16 and will be conducted online through the website www.samsodisha.gov.in for the academic session 2023-24.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should have cleared the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, or equivalent boards.

No reservations or weightage claims will be considered for vacant seat admissions.

Applicants are required to pay the CAF (Common Application Form) fee online.

Instructions:

Candidates who applied during the Phase-I e-admission session 2023-24 but were not selected in any Higher Secondary School can reapply without paying the CAF fee.

Applicants need to apply and select their preferred Higher Secondary School.

Candidates chosen in Phase-II 1st selection won’t be eligible for On-line Phase-II SPOT Selection.

Applicants not selected will have the opportunity to modify their options before Phase-II SPOT Selection.

Students who have taken admission in one Higher Secondary School but are selected in another in Phase-II need to provide a CLC (Character and Leaving Certificate) from their previous institution.

Timeline:

Availability of On-line Common Application Form (CAF) for vacant seat admission: August 16, 2023

Publication of 1st selection merit list: September 4, 2023 (11:30 am)

Reporting of selected candidates at the Selected HSS for Admission: September 5, 2023 (9:00 am)

Publication of online SPOT selection merit and waiting list: September 12, 2023

For more details, applicants can visit the official website.