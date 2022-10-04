Odisha: Sculptor creates miniature Durga inside a bottle

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based miniature artist and sculptor L Eswar Rao from Jatani has created a unique Maa Durga inside a bottle.

The miniature artist L Eswar Rao, who created this unique Durga is based in Gopinathpur near Hatabazar area of Jatni block in Khurda.

He has created this miniature art to mark the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. The theme of his piece of mesmerizing art form is ‘Mahisasur Mardini Maa Durga’.

The height of the sculpture is 4 and a half inches and the length is 3 inches. Another unique and astounding feature of this art form is that it has been placed inside a 750 ml glass bottle.

The main materials used in this art form is clay, glitters and glass. This took a time-span of ten(10) days to be completed informed miniature artist L Eswar Rao, while interacting with KalingaTV.

The artist further added that through his beautiful form of art, he would like to wish everyone a ‘Happy Desheera’. Rao further prayed that, “may Maa Durga bless each one of us”

It is indeed a unique miniature Durga in Odisha.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that Rao has mesmerised people with his art work. Earlier he had made sculpture of a woman on a pencil nib to mark the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’.

The unique pencil art of 0.5 inches on the occasion of the International Women’s Day was highly praised. The art was that of a woman on the nib of a pencil.

It seems unbelievable to think that on the tip of a pencil a sculpture can be created. But Rao had perfectly carved the woman.

Rao had created the sculpture in order to spread awareness about women empowerment, women safety and women’s rights in the present Indian society.